E-hailing, p-hailing drivers made EPF members under new i-Saraan Plus

KUALA LUMPUR: The newly introduced i-Saraan Plus tailored for e-hailing and p-hailing drivers announced under Budget 2026 is built on the success of the i-Saraan programme, said the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

i-Saraan Plus offers a higher annual matching incentive cap of RM600 and RM6,000 over a lifetime.

It said in a statement today that drivers will be registered as EPF members through platform providers, who will facilitate contribution deductions at rates determined by the drivers themselves.

“In line with the principle of raising the floor, the EPF is appreciative of the government’s decision to extend the i-Saraan programme in 2026, and continue to offer matching incentives of up to 20%, capped at RM500 annually and RM5,000 over a lifetime,“ it said.

In the meantime, EPF said the government’s matching incentive for the i-Suri programme will be extended for 2026, with the eligibility age increased from 55 to 60 years old, aligned with the national minimum retirement age.

It said the incentive amounts to 50% of the total annual contribution, subject to a maximum of RM300 per year and RM3,000 over a lifetime.

EPF chief executive officer Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn said the i-Saraan and i-Suri programmes have played a crucial role in expanding retirement savings coverage to more Malaysians, particularly those in the informal sector.

“These initiatives are part of the EPF’s ongoing efforts to raise the floor of social protection, ensuring that no one is left behind in building financial security for their retirement,“ he said.

According to EPF, the expansion of i-Lindung platform to include health insurance and takaful, enabling members to use their savings in Akaun Sejahtera to subscribe to Malaysian Health Insurance Takaful (MHIT) plans broadens medical protection options for members.

“The withdrawal limit under Akaun Sejahtera for members intending to perform the haj will be increased from RM3,000 to RM10,000, providing greater flexibility in managing haj-related expenses.

“Further details on the implementation of the measures under Budget 2026 will be provided in due time,“ it added. – Bernama