EAIC finds Sabah NRD officer delayed child IC application unreasonably

PUTRAJAYA: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has revealed that there was an unreasonable delay by an investigating officer of the Sabah National Registration Department (NRD) in handling a child’s new identity card application.

The EAIC, in a statement, said the delay reflected a failure to carry out duties properly, taking too long to initiate an investigation and demonstrating inefficiency in managing the case.

“This action is also inconsistent with the NRD’s Code of Ethics, which outlines the need for strong commitment and readiness to perform duties responsibly and diligently within a set timeframe while ensuring quality,” the statement said.

Following this, the EAIC has decided to refer its investigation findings to the NRD Disciplinary Authority, recommending disciplinary action under Regulation 38 of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 [P.U.(A) 395/1993] for inefficiency provided for under Regulation 4(2)(e) of the same regulations.

In addition to disciplinary action, the commission proposed several improvements, including revising work procedures and enhancing standard operating procedures, particularly by establishing a clear timeframe for officers to carry out investigations effectively.

The EAIC also recommended the formation of a ‘Flying Squad’ at the NRD headquarters in Putrajaya to identify the causes of backlog cases, whether due to the attitude of officers involved or other factors contributing to non-compliance with established procedures and guidelines.

Previously, the EAIC received a complaint against a Sabah NRD officer who was alleged to have failed to take appropriate action on the complainant’s child’s new identity card application.

Following the complaint, an investigation was conducted under subsection 27(4) of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission Act 2009 [Act 700].