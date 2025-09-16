EAIC launches integrity-themed PSA ‘Jerat’ on Malaysia Day

PUTRAJAYA: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission has launched a new Public Service Announcement titled ‘Jerat’ in conjunction with the 62nd Malaysia Day celebration.

EAIC chairman Tan Sri Dr Ismail Bakar said ‘Jerat’ highlights the dangers of abuse of power and underscores integrity as the nation’s primary shield in upholding dignity and sovereignty.

Adopting a dramatic storytelling approach, the PSA reveals the dark side of power misuse and its profound implications for society.

He said the production forms part of EAIC’s continuous efforts to educate the public on the importance of integrity, particularly among enforcement personnel.

“Through the dramatisation in ‘Jerat’ we hope the message resonates more deeply with the public, reminding everyone of the grave consequences when power is abused,“ he said in a statement.

The PSA will begin airing at noon today across television, radio and digital platforms, including FINAS Malaysia’s YouTube platform, RTM, Astro, Media Prima and other channels.

With the strong collaboration between EAIC and FINAS, the message is expected to reach a wider audience, encouraging Malaysians to reject misconduct and uphold integrity as a pillar for the nation’s future. – Bernama