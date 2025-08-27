EAIC recommends disciplinary action against fisheries officers for violations

JOHOR BAHRU: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission has recommended disciplinary action against Department of Fisheries officers for violating approval procedures involving trawler operations.

This follows an investigation into complaints that five trawlers received approval without complying with the government’s Trawler Elimination Policy.

The EAIC conducted its investigation under subsection 27(4) of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission Act 2009.

Investigators found procedural violations in the approval process for one vessel regarding ownership transfer, base relocation, and modification applications.

These violations undermine government efforts to enforce the Trawler Elimination Policy effectively.

The commission warned that such actions could have serious implications for national fisheries resource management.

The EAIC has referred its findings to the Department of Fisheries Disciplinary Authority with specific recommendations.

Disciplinary action is recommended under Regulation 38 of the Public Officers Regulations 1993 for disobeying orders.

The case involves violations under Regulation 4(2)(i) concerning proper procedure compliance.

This marks another step in the commission’s efforts to maintain integrity within government enforcement agencies. – Bernama