Putrajaya police deploy 2,326 personnel for National Day 2025 security

PUTRAJAYA: Putrajaya police have confirmed full operational readiness for the 2025 National Day celebrations scheduled at Dataran Putrajaya on August 31.

District police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed announced the deployment of 2,326 personnel to ensure comprehensive security and smooth traffic management throughout the event.

He reported that today’s full rehearsal proceeded exceptionally well with thousands of spectators following all instructions and regulations.

“Alhamdulillah, the full rehearsal proceeded well, especially in terms of security control and traffic management,” he told Bernama.

ACP Aidi Sham advised all visitors to utilise public transportation services and arrive early at the celebration venue.

He also reminded attendees to maintain close supervision of their children and personal belongings during the event.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced earlier that roads around Putrajaya’s core island would be closed to private vehicles from 6 pm on August 29 until the conclusion of the National Day parade on August 31.

Water taxi services will operate on August 30 from 8 pm to 1 am and on August 31 from 5 am until 2 pm in conjunction with the celebrations.

Free bus services will be available on August 31 with designated pick-up points at Putrajaya Sentral, Putrajaya International Convention Centre and Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, Presint 1. – Bernama