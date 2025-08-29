Over 30,000 expected at Selangor National Day celebration tomorrow

SHAH ALAM: More than 30,000 people are expected to enliven the Selangor-level 68th National Day celebration at Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam tomorrow.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said various activities have been lined up, including a parade featuring contingents from uniform bodies, government agencies and non-governmental organisations, which is a hallmark of the annual event.

“God-willing, this celebration will reflect unity and togetherness among the people,” he told reporters after delivering the Selangor Menteri Besar’s National Day Lecture at the Shah Alam City Council Convention Centre today.

“It also symbolises our love for the nation and, to some extent, the strength within the state,” he added.

“We welcome everyone to join,” he concluded.

The celebration will take place from 6 pm to midnight, featuring a parade, cultural performances, displays by uniformed bodies, a light show, fireworks and a Merdeka concert.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the inaugural lecture aimed to prepare Selangor to remain competent and competitive in the years ahead.

“Today, several messages were conveyed to civil servants as we begin the countdown to Malaysia’s centenary in 2057,” he explained.

“For this, Selangor must remain resilient and competitive as a key economic contributor,” he stated.

“May this serve as guidance for the state administration, government and leadership in advancing and sustaining the legacy of success achieved by Selangor and Malaysia as the nation turns 100,” he said. – Bernama