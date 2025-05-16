PUTRAJAYA: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has uncovered misconduct in the handling of investigation files by an officer from the Department of Fisheries Malaysia (DOF) at the Port Klang District Fisheries Office, Resource Protection Branch.

The EAIC said its investigation revealed instances of misconduct and undue delays by the officer in completing all investigation papers under his responsibility for the year 2021, resulting in unresolved cases.

“In light of this, the EAIC has decided to recommend disciplinary action against the officer to the DOF’s disciplinary authority.

“A letter has also been issued to the Director-General of Fisheries with proposed improvements to the standard operating procedures for investigations and operations, along with a recommendation for closer oversight of all investigating officers,” the Commission said in a statement today.

The EAIC had earlier received a complaint alleging that the officer had failed to properly conduct investigations on all 2021 case files under his charge, despite the fact that items related to those cases had already been seized.

In a separate statement, the EAIC also reported that an officer of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) was found to have acted in breach of the Director-General’s Standing Orders by releasing a vessel suspected of committing an offence in Bintulu waters.

“Accordingly, the EAIC has decided to refer its recommendation for disciplinary action to the MMEA’s disciplinary authority,” the statement said.

The EAIC had previously received a complaint concerning non-compliance by MMEA Sarawak personnel with the Director-General’s Standing Orders relating to arrest procedures.