EAIC urges criminal charges against immigration officers for medical visa fraud

PUTRAJAYA: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has called for criminal proceedings against Immigration Department officers involved in the unlawful issuance of medical visas to foreign nationals.

The findings stem from a probe led by EAIC Commissioner Datuk Seri Dr Razali Ab Malik, which uncovered systemic abuse in granting social visit passes under the medical category.

The investigation scrutinised approval protocols, collected witness testimonies, and seized documents before concluding that officers bypassed legal requirements. “The probe revealed power abuse where incomplete applications were approved despite violating the Malaysian Immigration Circular No. 10/2001,“ stated the EAIC.

The case has been escalated to the Attorney-General’s Chambers under Paragraph 30(1)(c) of Act 700. Charges may be filed under the Penal Code, Immigration Act 1959/63, and Passports Act 1966. - Bernama