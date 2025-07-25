EAIC urges disciplinary action against two CKAPS officers for delays

PUTRAJAYA: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has called for disciplinary measures against two officers from the Private Medical Practice Control Section (CKAPS) under the Health Ministry due to lapses in handling feedback and delays in completing an investigation.

The EAIC stated that complaints were filed against CKAPS officers in Putrajaya and Melaka for failing to respond to an application for the release of seized items.

The investigation was conducted under subsection 27(4) of the EAIC Act 2009 (Act 700).

“The investigation found that the CKAPS officer in Putrajaya failed to provide any feedback regarding the application for the release of seized items submitted by the complainant.

It also found delays by the investigating officer from CKAPS Melaka in completing the investigation paper in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) for investigating cases involving healthcare facilities and services,” the commission said in a statement.

The delays disrupted the investigation process, prolonging the case unnecessarily.

The EAIC has referred its findings to the MOH CKAPS Disciplinary Authority, recommending disciplinary action under Regulation 38 of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993. - Bernama