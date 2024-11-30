Early exposure to sign language fosters empathy among children - Fatimah Abdullah

KUCHING: Introducing sign language at an early age is vital to fostering empathy, respect and inclusion among children, Sarawak Women, Early Childhood, and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said.

Early exposure to sign language not only helps bridge communication gaps but also nurtures understanding of diversity and the importance of respecting differences, she added.

“By teaching sign language to children from a young age, we instil values of empathy and respect for others, regardless of their abilities. This is how we create awareness and build inclusive communities,” she said when launching a book entitled “Understanding Deaf Culture: Version 2”, at the Sarawak Society for the Deaf Building here tonight.

She also noted that state-owned Sedidik Kindergartens were leading the way in this effort with 58 deaf children currently enrolled as sign language became an integral part of the curriculum.

“My hope is that children who pass through Sedidik Kindergartens will grow into Sarawakians with empathy and the ability to communicate with the deaf community,” she said.

Fatimah also pointed out that significant progress has been made in training sign language educators, with 152 out of 174 teachers at Sedidik Kindergartens, which is equivalent to 87.35 percent, having completed their training, while 2,216 children aged four to six have learned sign language.

The newly launched book, Understanding Deaf Culture 2.0 aims to deepen public awareness and foster understanding between hearing and deaf communities, she said.

First published in November 2022, the updated version continues to promote the importance of sign language and inclusivity.

“Through these efforts, Sarawak hopes to nurture a generation that values inclusivity and respects the unique needs of every individual,” she said.