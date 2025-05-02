KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed construction of the East Coast Expressway 3 (LPT 3), estimated to cost RM9.8 billion, has yet to be finalised, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the fully tolled highway, which would run from Kampung Gemuroh in Kuala Terengganu to Kampung Tunjong in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, requires careful evaluation, particularly regarding its feasibility for concessionaires.

“No tender has been awarded yet as we must first go through the request for proposal (RFP) process. We need to determine if concessionaires are interested, considering the toll from end to end (Kampung Gemuroh to Kampung Tunjong) is expected to be RM70. The question is whether it will be viable and competitive.

“Currently, not all 33 toll concessionaires in the country are making a profit - some are even operating at a loss. That is why LPT 3 remains under review, with no final decision made,” he said during the oral question-and-answer session.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN-Kuala Krai) on the government’s commitment to ensuring transparency in the funding and financing of LPT 3, as well as plans for new highway projects in the east coast region.

In response to an original question from Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna) on new infrastructure projects in Sabah, Ahmad said 26 projects have been approved for 2024-2025, with a total cost of RM18.62 billion.

For this year alone, RM1.59 billion has been allocated.

“These projects are at different stages of implementation, including planning, procurement, and construction,” he said.

Among them are the construction and upgrading of 11 bridges and culverts, nine new and upgraded roads, initial works such as design preparation, land acquisition, and technical studies for four projects, and three packages under the Pan Borneo Highway project.

Ahmad assured that the Works Ministry, in collaboration with relevant agencies, is committed to ensuring these projects proceed as planned without delay.