East coast students kayak 22km flying Jalur Gemilang for Merdeka

KUALA NERUS: Forty students and staff from east coast public universities kayaked 22 kilometres to Pulau Bidong today, proudly flying the Jalur Gemilang.

The UMT Merdeka Kayak Expedition 2025 aimed to boost patriotic spirit ahead of National Day on August 31.

Participants paddled from Pantai INOS UMT to Pasir Tenggara, Pulau Bidong, a journey lasting six to eight hours.

Prof Dr Mohd Izani Mohd Zain, UMT deputy vice-chancellor, said the expedition included students from UMPSA and UMK.

He noted that kayaking to Pulau Bidong, though seemingly close, demands significant time and effort.

The event symbolised the struggles of past generations in securing Malaysia’s independence and peace.

It also aimed to inspire youth to cherish and preserve the nation’s prosperity.

The programme, last held years ago, may become an annual event to promote environmental awareness.

Twenty kayaks were accompanied by five escort boats for safety and support.

Participants underwent basic kayaking training earlier this week to ensure readiness.

Nur Muhammad Aqil Nazri, a UMT student, said the event showcased unity among universities.

He described it as proof of young people’s love for the country.

UMK student Nur Ileeya Mysara Kamal Bashah called the experience challenging but rewarding.

She hopes to join again next year with her friends.

The expedition highlighted both patriotism and environmental sustainability efforts. - Bernama