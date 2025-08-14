East-West Highway upgrades prioritised in 2026 Budget, says Works Ministry

KUALA KANGSAR: The East-West Highway, especially the Gerik–Jeli section, is a top priority for the Works Ministry in the 2026 Budget.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi confirmed funding requests for upgrades, stressing urgent safety needs.

“It’s not a special allocation, we’ve included it under regular funding requests for the JRTB,” he said after opening the Sultan Muzzaffar Shah Bridge.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, inaugurated the bridge, attended by state leaders and Public Works officials.

To enhance safety, 385 solar-powered streetlights have been installed at high-risk zones along the highway.

“These are not for the entire highway, only for critical sections identified through our assessments,” Nanta clarified.

Damaged guardrails, signboards, and road markings are also being repaired as part of ongoing improvements.

The ministry launched the MYJalan app to let the public report road issues directly.

“Perak is the first state to trial MYJalan, showing our commitment to public feedback,” Nanta added.

He highlighted the JRTB’s historical and economic significance as a key interstate route.

Data from the app has already aided federal funding approvals for repairs in Perak.

The ministry continues to monitor the highway’s condition to ensure long-term safety and efficiency. - Bernama