Selangor Sultan inaugurates Marine Department’s Light Dues Tower in Port Klang

PORT KLANG: Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor today officiated the Marine Department’s Light Dues Tower at its headquarters here.

The ruler arrived at about 11 am and was welcomed by Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, and Marine Department director-general Datuk Dickson Dollah.

Loke said the 12-storey tower houses a Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) command centre, which monitors the Straits of Malacca and meets global IALA standards.

He emphasised the critical role of the VTS centre in maritime safety, providing real-time vessel tracking and hazard warnings.

The Straits of Malacca sees an average of 200 ships daily, including oil tankers and cargo vessels handling one-fifth of global trade.

Loke noted that the VTS centre prevents collisions, manages emergencies, and ensures smooth maritime trade flow.

He warned that without an efficient VTS system, maritime accidents could harm the economy and environment.

Construction of the RM93.68m tower began in 2017 and was completed in 2021, funded by the Federation Light Dues Fund.

The tower’s cruise ship-inspired design reflects the Marine Department’s leadership in Malaysia’s maritime sector. - Bernama