eBantuanJKM and iSPEKS integration streamlines aid distribution - Nancy

PUTRAJAYA: The strategic collaboration between the federal and state governments through the integration of two systems, namely eBantuanJKM and iSPEKS (State Government Accrual Accounting System), has facilitated the payment process for welfare assistance across 11 states.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said these systems operate through an interface without manual intervention, resulting in a more transparent, efficient and effective aid distribution process.

“Reforms in the distribution of state welfare assistance have successfully streamlined the Social Welfare Department (JKM) payment system, which previously relied on manual voucher methods.

“This integration also reduces the risk of misappropriation and enables systematic monitoring,” she told reporters after the Strategic Collaboration Programme with State Governments: Reform of State Welfare Assistance Distribution here today.

According to JKM records, as of August, there were 543,008 aid recipients nationwide, with 90,559 individuals, or 16.7 per cent, being recipients of state welfare assistance, while 59,838 individuals or 11 per cent, received payments through iSPEKS.

Nancy said that eBantuanJKM is an online system with a database of aid recipients designed to facilitate the management of assistance, monitoring and statistical collection at the JKM level, while iSPEKS was developed by the Accountant General’s Department of Malaysia.

“The integration of these systems is part of a reform initiative in public service to ensure a transparent, swift and integrity-driven method of assistance distribution to target groups,” she said.

She added that this initiative would be expanded to Sabah, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur and Labuan.

