ECRL extension to Rantau Panjang still in initial discussion stage

BEIJING: The proposal to extend the East Coast Rail Link project to Rantau Panjang in Kelantan remains in its initial discussion stage according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He stated that the project team must now work through detailed planning including cost calculations and payment arrangements.

“Because it is a continuation, the cost will probably be much less,” he told Malaysian media during a news conference concluding his four-day visit to China.

Anwar confirmed discussing the extension proposal with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang during separate bilateral meetings.

“The proposal is towards that direction, between 20 and 25 kilometres to Rantau Panjang near the Thai border,“ he said.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that this extension could be realized as part of government efforts to develop the region.

“The area from Kota Bharu to Rantau Panjang, especially Rantau Panjang, is a bit underdeveloped.”

“We hope that with this and a station there, the development and business ecosystem can be improved,“ he said.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke previously informed Parliament that further discussions with China and main contractor China Communications Construction Company Limited are necessary since the project is currently under construction.

On a separate development, Anwar confirmed that Premier Li will represent China at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur at the end of October. – Bernama