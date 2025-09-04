FAM expects presidents to serve full term despite unforeseen circumstances

THE Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has emphasised that its presidential elections are conducted with the expectation that the chosen candidate will serve a complete term.

Acting FAM president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi stated this principle guides every election process while acknowledging the possibility of unforeseen circumstances.

“When we elect someone as president, we at least want their term to last until the end, but if something unexpected happens during the process, that is beyond our control.”

“Nobody in the association wants such things to happen prematurely, so we must elect individuals with good intentions who also wish to complete their term,” he told reporters after chairing the Fourth FAM Executive Committee Meeting for the 2025-2029 term at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya.

Mohd Yusoff was responding to Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh’s suggestion that FAM select a president capable of serving a long tenure to ensure leadership continuity.

He assured that all ongoing national projects between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and FAM would proceed without disruption.

“There will not be the slightest impairment, delay, or hindrance, meaning everything already planned will continue as usual,” he said, referring to initiatives like the National Training Centre in Putrajaya.

FAM confirmed last Wednesday that Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub had submitted his resignation letter to relinquish the association’s top position.

The association appointed Mohd Yusoff Mahadi as acting president immediately, clarifying that Mohd Joehari’s resignation was a personal decision without any external influence. – Bernama