Education as primary platform for student character development

JASIN: Education will serve as the primary platform for shaping students’ character while reinforcing the role of schools as institutions that instil core values from the grassroots level.

Deputy director of the Social Sciences Sector at the Curriculum Development Division of the Ministry of Education Mohd Kamal Abdullah stated that character development will extend beyond the curriculum encompassing student clubs daily activities and everyday learning experiences.

Student character development will be the top priority to ensure future generations excel not only academically but also in social skills leadership and moral integrity.

“We aim to leverage education as the primary avenue for character building positioning schools as influential institutions that nurture core values such as empathy integrity respect responsibility and a strong sense of identity,“ he said.

He made these remarks at the MOE Pocket Talk on the 2027 School Curriculum held at Politeknik Merlimau as part of the 2025 MADANI Rakyat Programme.

The MOE announced that the Character Development Programme is a key initiative under KP27 designed to cultivate students who are exemplary in character courteous and responsible.

This programme marks a strategic transformation in the national education system designed to reinforce the comprehensive and structured development of students’ character and core values.

Mohd Kamal said the initiative underscores the MOE’s dedicated effort to develop well-rounded balanced individuals who embody the nation’s cultural heritage and values.

The programme will focus on instilling values based on four key character pillars of compassion resilience leadership and active citizenship.

“This character development goes beyond theory emphasising practical application to cultivate students’ moral values and nurture them into individuals of exemplary character,“ he added.

The Character Development Programme will be delivered in an integrated manner through daily learning activities at the preschool level.

Primary and secondary schools will dedicate 60 hours per week within their timetables to ensure the initiative is implemented in a structured and focused approach. – Bernama