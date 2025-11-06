KUALA LUMPUR: The Perak MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025, set to take place at the Lumut Waterfront from June 13 to 15, will focus on Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia leavers and students, in line with its theme, “Pendidikan Tinggi Pemacu Negara MADANI”.

Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) Management Services Division undersecretary Faizal Said said the event aims to provide youth with information, assistance and access to higher education opportunities.

“We are bringing together various agencies under MOHE to offer details on scholarships, PTPTN loans, TVET programmes, MQA accreditation, artificial intelligence and more -- all under one roof -- to make it easier for youth to obtain guidance and submit applications,” he said during an interview on Bernama Radio today.

Faizal said the event would also involve other ministries, government-linked companies, non-governmental organisations and private sector players offering educational, training and career opportunities.

“Over 200 services will be offered directly by federal and state government agencies, with 36 booths in operation to facilitate public engagement and transactions,” he said.

Other highlights include the MADANI Sales offering 10 to 30 per cent discounts on essential goods, a security assets exhibition, and four satellite programmes around the Manjung district.

“A wide range of activities and services for all levels of society will be available, including a silent drill performance by the Royal Malaysian Navy, a jet ski competition, free motorcycle servicing by TVET students, as well as Al-Quran and motorcycle helmet exchange programmes,” he said.

Faizal added that more than 1,000 job vacancies from 10 companies across various sectors would be open to job seekers during the event.

“We invite all to seize this opportunity. The exhibition will be open from 9 am to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 9 am to 6 pm on Sunday,” he said.

The programme is an initiative under the MADANI Government, organised through a strategic collaboration between the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU) under the Prime Minister’s Department, MOHE as the lead ministry, and the Perak government as host.