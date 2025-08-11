No protection for foul play in Palapes cadet death probe says Zambry

SEMENYIH: The Ministry of Higher Education has pledged full transparency in the investigation into the death of UTM cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir stated no one will be shielded if foul play is uncovered.

He confirmed the special committee probing the 22-year-old’s death will finalise its report soon.

“I have directed UTM to take all necessary measures and fully cooperate with the investigation,” Zambry said.

He assured the family that any wrongdoing found would not be concealed.

Zambry visited Syamsul Haris’ mother, Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun, at her home here today.

UTM vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Shafry Mohd Rahim was also present during the visit.

The minister stressed the need to expedite the committee’s findings while addressing the family’s concerns.

Syamsul Haris was a second-semester Bachelor of Cyber Security student at UTM.

He died under unclear circumstances during PALAPES training at PULADA in Ulu Tiram, Johor.

His training, which began on July 26, was set to conclude on Aug 3.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin announced a joint probe involving multiple ministries.

The family has demanded a transparent investigation and a second autopsy.

Ummu Haiman Bee claimed her son’s body bore injuries suggesting assault rather than a seizure.

“I want a transparent investigation,” she said.

She described wounds on his chest and bruises around his eyes.

“I strongly believe there was foul play, that he was beaten, tortured and assaulted until he died,” she added.

The family also requested their lawyer, Datuk Narin Singh, be included in the investigation committee. - Bernama