Malaysians safe after 6.1 earthquake hits Turkiye

KUALA LUMPUR: All registered Malaysians in Turkiye are confirmed safe after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Balikesir Province.

The tremor occurred at 7.53 pm local time on Sunday near Alakir-Sindirgi.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed no Malaysians were harmed in the incident.

Malaysian missions in Ankara and Istanbul are monitoring the situation closely.

Over 70 aftershocks, ranging from 3.5 to 4.6 magnitude, have been recorded.

The quake was felt in major cities including Istanbul, Bursa, and Izmir.

The ministry urged Malaysians to stay alert and follow local authorities’ guidance.

Those unregistered with Malaysian missions are encouraged to do so for easier assistance.

For emergencies, Malaysians can contact the embassy in Ankara or consulate in Istanbul.

One fatality has been reported, with an 81-year-old woman dying after rescue efforts.

More than a dozen buildings collapsed due to the earthquake.

The Malaysian government continues to provide updates via official channels. - Bernama