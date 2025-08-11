Police record statements from 95 in eHati probe, await lab results

SEPANG: Police have now recorded statements from 95 individuals as part of the ongoing investigation into the eHati motivational programme.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed that five more individuals were questioned recently.

The latest group includes employees of the programme, convention centre staff, and participants.

“They were called solely to record their statements,“ Shazeli said during a press conference.

When asked about the ‘piya’ water linked to the event, he stated that police are still awaiting the Chemistry Department’s report.

The case gained attention after police confirmed nudity occurred during the programme held last year in Shah Alam.

In a separate development, Shazeli addressed a housebreaking case involving a key witness in Lim Guan Eng’s corruption trial.

He clarified that the incident is being treated as a criminal matter with no links to the trial.

“Based on the investigation, the threats received by the victim are typical tactics used by suspects,“ he explained.

Police have recorded statements from 16 witnesses but have yet to make any arrests.

The witness was reportedly attacked by a group of 10 men who broke into his home.

Lim, the DAP advisor, faces corruption charges related to the Penang undersea tunnel project. - Bernama