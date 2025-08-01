PUTRAJAYA: The repatriation of Palestinian nationals brought to Malaysia for medical treatment is being coordinated by the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Defence, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi, who is also the spokesperson for the Unity Government, said that during today’s Cabinet meeting, discussions were held regarding several matters, including the recent commotion involving Palestinian nationals at Wisma Transit Kuala Lumpur (WTKL) on Jan 4.

He said the repatriation process is ongoing, while medical services provided to Palestinian nationals will continue as the government takes their welfare seriously.

“Coordination is being undertaken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence to liaise with the Egyptian government to facilitate the repatriation of Palestinian nationals,” he told a press conference here today.

Fahmi said the repatriation process and its timeline will be managed by the two ministries.

“Discussions are ongoing to determine whether repatriation will ultimately be through Egypt or another country. Further updates will be provided,” he said.

On Jan 5, the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) confirmed that the commotion involving Palestinian nationals at WTKL on Jan 4, which went viral on social media, was due to their eagerness to expedite their return to Palestine.

This was the second such incident, following a similar occurrence in October last year, when some individuals expressed dissatisfaction about being housed at the shelter and restrictions on their movements.

Following the incident, Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali apologised on behalf of the Palestinian nationals involved.

On Aug 16 last year, Malaysia brought in 127 Palestinians, including 41 patients injured during Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The patients were transferred to the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital, while their relatives were accommodated at WTKL.