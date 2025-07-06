Nasi Berlauk Juedin offers Rahmah price to help community

KUALA NERUS: Despite rising food costs, a dedicated couple continues to serve budget-friendly meals at their eatery, Nasi Berlauk Juedin, to help those struggling with expenses.

Sabarudin Ramli, 42, and his wife, Ajuma’ Arasikim Din, 41, introduced a ‘rahmah’ pricing model three weeks ago, offering mixed rice with various dishes for just RM5 per plate.

Sabarudin shared that the idea came after hearing customers’ difficulties with living costs. “Previously, our prices were standard, but we wanted to make a difference,“ he said.

The couple starts their day at 4 am to prepare over 30 dishes, including popular choices like ikan patin masak tempoyak and ayam berempah.

Since gaining attention on TikTok, their eatery has seen a surge in customers, with many arriving as early as 10 am.

“We serve about 300 people daily now, and food often sells out by 1.30 pm,“ Sabarudin added. Despite the low prices, quality remains uncompromised, with seafood dishes like prawns priced at only RM4.

Customer Muhammad Asyraf Haniff Zaki, 35, praised the initiative. “For RM30, my family enjoyed a full meal that would usually cost RM50 elsewhere.

More traders should follow this example,“ he said. - Bernama