127 Kota Anggerik haj pilgrims receive RM1,000 muassasah incentive

SHAH ALAM: A total of 127 individuals from the Kota Anggerik state constituency who performed the recent haj pilgrimage received RM1,000 each through the 1446H/2025 haj muassasah incentive.

The initiative, open for applications from April 22 to July 25, is part of the Selangor government’s efforts to support first-time pilgrims.

Selangor Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi, also the Kota Anggerik assemblyman, said the increased incentive from RM500 to RM1,000 aims to alleviate financial pressures.

“All recipients were carefully screened after submitting applications at our office since April,“ he said during the incentive presentation at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Mosque.

The Selangor government, via Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI Selangor), allocated RM6 million for this year’s muassasah incentive.

Additionally, Mohd Najwan announced RM60,000 in community aid for 10 recipients, including NGOs and residents’ associations, to support local welfare programmes.

Recipient Abu Hassan Darusman, 61, expressed gratitude for the assistance, which will help cover his family’s education and living expenses.

“My son submitted our applications after a WhatsApp notification, and all six eligible members received RM1,000 each,“ he said. - Bernama