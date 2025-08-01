Egg prices stable after subsidy removal in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Checks reveal no major price increases for eggs following the restructuring of subsidies. The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living’s Price Catcher app indicates stable prices for Grade A, B, and C eggs, ranging from RM10.40 to RM12.60 in supermarkets.

Rafiah Rahmat, a consumer in Johor, expressed hope that the subsidy removal would not lead to excessive price hikes.

“We must view the government’s decision positively. As consumers, we hope prices remain reasonable, quality is maintained, and supply stays sufficient,“ he said.

Johor’s KPDN director, Lilis Saslinda Pornomo, confirmed no complaints of unreasonable price hikes have been received, with regular monitoring ongoing.

In Kota Bharu, Kelantan, egg prices remain between RM11.50 and RM15 per tray, depending on grade.

Retailer Hasnah Saad noted that existing stock is still being sold at current prices, though suppliers have warned of possible increases.

“If prices rise, we’ll adjust accordingly,“ she said, adding that supply remains stable despite higher demand.

Mohd Farid Aziz, a trader in Pasir Tumboh, echoed readiness for potential price adjustments.

Meanwhile, consumer Mohd Azrul Nasir urged proactive government measures to ensure stable supply and affordability.

Kedah Consumer Association president Mohd Yusrizal Yusoff called for stricter monitoring to prevent sudden price spikes, reminding consumers of protections under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2010.

The subsidy removal, effective August 1, aims to transition to targeted assistance for those in need. - Bernama