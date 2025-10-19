Egyptian president invites Malaysian PM to Gaza reconstruction conference

KUALA LUMPUR: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has invited Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to attend the Gaza Reconstruction Conference in Egypt.

Anwar said the invitation was conveyed by El-Sisi during a phone conversation today.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the latest developments regarding the Gaza peace plan during the call.

President El-Sisi informed him that current efforts focus on identifying and retrieving the remains of Israeli hostages from Gaza.

This approach aims to prevent the Zionist regime from having grounds to delay or obstruct the ongoing peace process.

He also shared details of the second phase of the plan involving the reconstruction of Gaza.

The second phase additionally includes safeguarding the West Bank and implementing the United Nations resolution on establishing an International Stabilisation Force.

El-Sisi expressed hope that US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Malaysia would yield positive outcomes.

Trump is visiting Malaysia in conjunction with next week’s ASEAN Summit.

The Egyptian president noted Trump’s crucial role in ensuring lasting peace in Gaza.

Anwar said both leaders share the view on the need to continue safeguarding peace.

They also agree on strengthening humanitarian efforts and coordinating aid missions for the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian people continue to endure prolonged suffering according to the Prime Minister. – Bernama