IPOH: A mountain guide is not merely a pathfinder, they are the guardians of safety, carrying an immense responsibility to ensure every climber’s wellbeing throughout the expedition, said Malaysian Mountain Guides Association (PMGM) president Muzafar Mohamad.

Muzafar emphasised that a mountain guide must be thoroughly prepared in terms of skills, physical fitness, and mental strength, as their primary duty is to lead climbers safely up and down the mountain.

“The role of a mountain guide is not just to take climbers from the base to the summit, but also to bring them back down safely. That is the most crucial responsibility,“ he told Bernama when met here.

Muzafar, who has 30 years of experience as a mountain guide, added that mountain guides must also be proficient in identifying early signs of physical or mental issues in climbers during the ascent, to prevent any unwanted incidents.

“Beyond navigating steep slopes, they must be adept at reading the terrain, understanding topography, and having the survival skills to handle emergencies,” he said.

“Both mountain guides and climbers should never underestimate the preparation required before starting a climb, including physical training, essential gear, and basic emergency knowledge.

“We don’t want mountain guides to simply act as directional markers, like road signs. They should be able to communicate effectively, lead their group well, and manage the group efficiently,“ he added.

Reflecting on the recent incident at Gunung Liang, Muzafar suggested that the tragedy could have been avoided if the guides had performed their duties more effectively. Despite a seemingly adequate guide-to-climber ratio, the incident revealed cracks in the system.

The motto “No One Left Behind” isn’t just a catchy slogan for Muzafar, it’s a deep-rooted culture ingrained in every mountain guide.

“This is not just about keeping climbers safe - it’s a philosophy we live by,“ he said, adding that the motto has been guiding mountain guides since 2003, long before it became a familiar phrase in the world of mountaineering.

“In the case of Gunung Liang, the sweeper was a mountain guide, and this is a point of regret. If this is indeed accurate, it represents a significant lapse in duty for a sweeper to leave a climber behind,“ he said.

While the sweeper is usually a skilled and strong climber, Muzafar stressed that some expeditions employ participants, not professional guides to fill this vital role. Regardless of who the sweeper is, their responsibility remains the same: to ensure no one is left behind.

Meanwhile, Perak Mountain Guides Association (PMGPrk) president, Muhammad Hafizi Mokhtar echoed these sentiments, noting that the quality of leadership among mountain guides has suffered due to the increasing number of guides entering the field.

“Becoming a mountain guide isn’t just about showing up to climb—it requires serious commitment to fitness and continuous training,“ he said.

Muhammad Hafizi also stressed that the selection of mountain guides in the future should be stricter, with an emphasis on leadership and technical skills, rather than just experience in climbing one or two mountains.

He added that the recent tragedy at Gunung Liang, linked to an issue of crossing the state border between Pahang and Perak without a valid permit, had negatively affected the image of local mountain guides.

“Two forest mountain guides (MGPs) from the Pahang branch entered the Perak state border without a permit. According to the Forestry Department, there is a collective agreement with neighbouring states,“ he said, drawing from his 17 years of experience as a mountain guide

Gunung Liang, a challenging peak in Tanjong Malim, is categorised as a moderate to hard climb, suited only for climbers with serious preparation—both physically and mentally. The Trans Semaliang route, stretching over 35 kilometres, is especially grueling, demanding endurance, skill, and the utmost caution.

Muhammad Hafizi’s final piece of advice to would-be climbers was simple yet vital: “Ensure you are fit, both physically and mentally. Train hard, and be prepared for anything the mountain throws your way.”