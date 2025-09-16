Eight enforcement officers arrested in MACC counter-setting syndicate bust

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested eight enforcement officers, including a woman and her son, for their alleged involvement in a counter-setting syndicate.

The arrests were made under Ops Rentas, which was conducted across four states since last Tuesday, as announced on the MACC’s official TikTok page.

The other six individuals detained comprise five men and one woman, all suspected of participating in the illicit operation.

Negeri Sembilan MACC officers seized nearly 80,000 ringgit in cash and jewellery valued at 50,000 ringgit from the mother and son during the operation.

Authorities also confiscated telecommunications equipment worth 20,000 ringgit, two cars valued at 106,000 ringgit, and two motorcycles worth 20,000 ringgit from the same suspects.

From the six other suspects, MACC seized 12,000 ringgit in cash, 5,000 US dollars, 2,360 baht, telecommunications equipment worth 29,000 ringgit, and jewellery valued at 200,000 ringgit.

The commission additionally froze financial accounts in Tabung Haji and Amanah Saham Bumiputera totalling one million ringgit.

MACC Senior Director of Intelligence Datuk Saiful Ezral Arifin stated that the suspects allegedly received bribes to facilitate the unauthorised entry of foreigners without proper documentation or scrutiny. – Bernama