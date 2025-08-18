Eight foreigners denied entry at Bukit Kayu Hitam checkpoint

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) has denied entry to eight foreign nationals for failing to meet visitor requirements.

The individuals, comprising five men and three women, hailed from Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka.

They attempted to enter Malaysia through the Bukit Kayu Hitam border checkpoint but were turned away.

“In total, five men and three women were issued Notice of Refusal of Entry (NPM) under Section 8(3) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” AKPS stated.

The agency confirmed that all eight were instructed to return to their home countries via the same entry point.

“The refusal process followed standard operating procedures and current directives from the Department,” the statement added.

No seizures or criminal investigations were linked to the incident, according to AKPS.

The agency emphasised adherence to immigration laws in handling such cases.

Border security remains a priority for Malaysia to ensure compliance with entry regulations. - Bernama