IPOH: Eight people were killed and three critically injured in a collision involving a Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) truck and a lorry on Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam, near Teluk Intan, today.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin confirmed the incident when contacted.

“At present, the report received indicates eight fatalities, three critically injured and seven others hurt. A media statement is being prepared,” he said.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department director Sayani Saidon said the department received an emergency call at 8.54 am and dispatched a team from the Teluk Intan Fire and Rescue Station to the scene, about eight kilometres away.

“The accident involved two lorries - an FRU police truck and a lorry carrying stones. Two victims were trapped inside the FRU truck.

“Rescue operations are ongoing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available,” she said in a statement.