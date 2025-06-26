OCBC sees Johor as trade hub linking ASEAN with China

JOHOR BAHRU: OCBC Group views Johor as a strategic investment and trade hub that connects ASEAN and China, and is ready to expand its role in supporting the growth of various key sectors in the state.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said this was conveyed during his recent meeting with the top management of the financial institution, during which they also discussed the potential for broader cooperation in the context of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) development.

“Given the strength of its network in both (ASEAN and China), OCBC is ready to support the growth of key sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, infrastructure, fintech, and digital economy,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

According to him, OCBC’s expertise in cross-border financing, wealth management, and digital transformation makes the institution a highly valuable strategic partner in attracting high-quality investments into Johor.

He added that such collaborations could further boost Johor’s competitiveness at the regional level and contribute to the development of a sustainable and inclusive economic ecosystem, in line with the state’s development agenda that is focused on innovation, talent, and high-value investment.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz also stated that OCBC’s commitment to increasing its workforce in Johor --particularly hiring local graduates with a starting salary of between RM3,200 and RM3,600 -- is aligned with the aspirations behind the establishment of the Johor Talent Development Council (JTDC).

He said this demonstrates OCBC’s seriousness in offering high-value jobs, which will help ensure that the development of the JS-SEZ is supported by competent local talent.

JTDC is a strategic initiative aimed at developing local workforce talent in Johor who meet industry needs, ensuring the local talent pool is skilled, competitive, and responsive to market demands.

Previously, OCBC Group announced in a statement that it had invested over RM11 billion in various businesses in Johor since early 2024 as part of its commitment to support the development of the JS-SEZ.