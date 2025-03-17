Eight MAPIM humanitarian workers killed in Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight humanitarian workers from the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, last Saturday.

MAPIM chief executive officer Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby said the attack occurred at 1.30 pm when the workers were setting up tents to house families displaced by the ongoing Israeli attacks.

“The attack on civilians carrying out humanitarian work is the most heinous and condemnable crime.

“MAPIM strongly condemns this war crime and calls on Malaysians to perform the Qunut Nazilah prayer to pray for the safety of our brothers and sisters in Gaza,“ he said in a statement here today.

Sani said MAPIM and its partner, the Al-Khair Foundation, were deeply shocked and saddened by the tragedy that claimed the lives of the workers, three of whom were media personnel dedicated to carrying out humanitarian missions.

Sani identified the eight humanitarian workers as Mahmoud Yahya Al-Sarraj, Bilal Hossam Oqeila, Mahmoud Samir Oselim, Mahmoud Khaled Oselim, Mohammed Al-Ghafeer, Hazem Ghareeb, Bilal Abu Matar and Ahmad Hamad, all of whom were Palestinians.

“This attack not only claimed innocent lives but also affected important humanitarian operations in Gaza.

“MAPIM has lost several very committed and sincere personnel, including a media colleague who was very close to me,” he said.

Sani said MAPIM would remain steadfast in its commitment to carrying out humanitarian work in Gaza, with the organisation having set up 1,000 tents that provided temporary shelter for victims who lost their homes due to the incessant bombing in Gaza.

He said the attack was also a clear violation of international law and the Geneva Conventions that protect the rights of civilians in war zones and should be condemned.

“MAPIM urges the international community to act immediately to stop this violence and ensure justice is served for the victims and their families.

“This is not just an attack on Gaza, it is an attack on humanity. We urge world leaders, humanitarian organisations and civil society to unite in condemning this heinous crime and demanding accountability from those responsible,” he said.