Eight suspects in Pasir Puteh kidnapping case face extended remand

KOTA BHARU: The remand order for eight suspects in the Pasir Puteh kidnapping case has been extended by two days starting tomorrow.

Seven men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a man in his 20s last month.

Magistrate Amirul Asyraf Abdul Rasid issued the extension today after approving the police application for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Sections 385, 342 and 365 of the Penal Code along with Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

All suspects arrived at the Kota Bharu Magistrate’s Court at 8.30 am wearing orange police lockup attire and covering their faces.

The victim was kidnapped on September 26 and confined in an unnumbered house in Cherang Ruku.

Suspects demanded a ransom of RM150,000 from the victim’s employer during the incident.

Police arrested all eight suspects aged between 20 and 46 during raids last Thursday.

The arrests took place at six locations across Kota Bharu, Bachok, Pasir Puteh and Tumpat districts.

Authorities successfully rescued the victim during the operation.

Police seized various items including 15 mobile phones and three vehicles as evidence.

Other seized items included an iron chain with five padlocks, face masks, cable ties and clothing worn during the incident. – Bernama