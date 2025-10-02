Elderly Ipoh couple found dead at home in suspected sudden death

IPOH: An elderly married couple was discovered deceased at their residence in Desa Lang Indah this morning.

Ipoh District Police Chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad confirmed his department received a distress call at 8.58 am from a man reporting unconscious individuals at the property.

Police arrived to find both victims, Ooi Kock Hooi and his wife Wong Pow Choo, both aged 78, had already passed away.

Preliminary investigations indicated the couple lived with their grandson who had not returned home since September 24 as he was staying in a hostel.

The grandson had reported the couple was in good health prior to this incident according to police statements.

Both individuals were found in the bedroom of their double-storey terrace house during the police visit.

It was understood the woman had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for the past five years and was cared for by her husband.

Scene inspection revealed no signs of forced entry, struggle, or any other criminal elements at the property.

A medical officer from Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital confirmed the couple’s deaths at 9.45 am at the location.

Police have officially classified the case as sudden death following their initial investigation. – Bernama