JOHOR BAHRU: A man lost his life in a fire that broke out in three terraced houses on Jalan Permas 2/4, Taman Permas Jaya, Masai, early this morning.

According to Johor Jaya Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations commander Senior Fire Superintendent II Saifulbahri Mahpop, 33 firefighters including those from BBP Pasir Gudang and the Mount Austin Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS) were rushed to the scene after an emergency call was received at 12.13am.

The victim, 84-year-old Md Aris Samar, was found in the house that was 80% destroyed by the fire.

His daughter, Hamizah, 57, and his three grandchildren, Ezzatty Haida Affendy, 21, Ezzatty Hadirah, 16, and Ezzatty Hazrina, 18, survived the blaze.

“The fire affected three terraced houses with permanent structures. Two houses were 20 per cent damaged, while the third, where the victim was found, was 80 per cent destroyed,” Saifulbahri said in a statement.

“The victim, who was found on the upper floor, suffered 70 per cent burns,” he said, adding that the firefighting operation concluded at 3.09am.