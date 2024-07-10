Elderly woman found dead in house fire in Kudat

KUDAT: A 76-year-old woman was found dead in a fire which destroyed a house and a vehicle in Kampung Pituru here last night.

The Operations Centre of the Sabah Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, in a statement, identified the victim as Lo Hiong Lan.

It said the department received a distress call at 10.10 pm and a team from the Kudat Fire and Rescue Station was sent to the scene, about 45 kilometres away, but by the time the team arrived, the fire had been extinguished by villagers.

“An elderly woman was killed in the fire and the body has been handed over to the police for further action,“ he said.

The department is investigating the cause of the fire.