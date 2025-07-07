Eldest daughter shares father’s comforting dream after tragedy

ALOR SETAR: Putri Qisya Nur Izzat, 12, the only surviving member of her immediate family, shared a heartfelt dream in which her late father comforted her after the tragic accident that claimed the lives of her parents and four siblings.

The family’s car plunged into Sungai Korok in Jitra last Saturday, leaving Putri Qisya behind at her grandmother’s home in Jerlun.

Her parents, Muhammad Azim Izat Ishak, 32, and Nurul Hidayah Khadijah Razman Efendi, 31, along with their children Putra Rayyan Nur Izzat, 9, Hawa Adriana Nur Izzat, 8, Annayla Humaira Nur Izzat, 7, and six-month-old Tuah Haydar, were reported missing before their bodies were recovered.

Putri Qisya revealed that the family had planned a routine weekend visit to an aunt in Taman Seri Aman, Jitra.

“At first, I wanted to go, but at the last minute, I felt tired and decided not to. One of my siblings even tried to persuade me, but I still said no,“ she said, holding back tears.

After learning of the accident, she joined search efforts along the river, only to face the heartbreaking outcome.

She later dreamt of her father wearing the same jersey he had on the day of the accident.

“I was lying on his lap. He told me not to be sad because he couldn’t take care of me anymore. My mother and siblings were also there in the dream,“ she shared.

She woke suddenly at 8 am and was comforted by her grandmother and aunt, who assured her she would not be alone.

The tragedy follows the loss of her youngest sibling, Jebat Haydar, in February.

Her mother had once told her, “If we are meant to go, we’ll all go together so that we won’t trouble anyone.” – Bernama