Electric vehicle production efforts, GISBH issue among focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s efforts to encourage local industry players to boost efforts to produce electric cars will be among the topics discussed at today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper available on the Parliament’s official website, Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) will ask the Investment, Trade and Industry Minister about the matter during the oral question answer session as soon as the sitting begins at 10 am.

Also of interest is Azli Yusof’s (PH-Shah Alam) question to the Prime Minister about efforts to rehabilitate faith among GISBH leaders and followers, who allegedly have deviated from the teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah as well as the actions taken by the government to protect the welfare of families and ensure the education for children left by GISBH due to the Op Global operation.

During the same session, Mohd Hasnizan Harun (PN-Hulu Selangor) will ask the Prime Minister about efforts and initiatives to combat online scams, which have resulted in losses exceeding RM2.6 billion in less than three years, apart from law enforcement actions.

Besides this, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (MUDA-Muar) will ask the Women, Family and Community Development Minister whether the ministry has plans to raise the ceiling for household income for Social Welfare Department assistance applicants.

After the session is concluded, the sitting will continue with the debate and windup session for the Supply Bill 2025 at the committee level for ministries involved.