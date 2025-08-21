Malaysia and Australia voice concern over South China Sea developments

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Australia have reiterated their serious concern over developments in the South China Sea and the need for all States to resolve disputes peacefully in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea).

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles noted that maritime claims must be consistent with UNCLOS in a joint statement released after the 5th Malaysia-Australia High Level Committee meeting.

“Ministers reiterated serious concern about developments in the South China Sea that undermine peace, security and stability in the region, including dangerous and unprofessional actions at sea and in the air, and excessive maritime claims inconsistent with international law.”

“They emphasised the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight consistent with UNCLOS, which provides the comprehensive legal framework for all activities in the oceans and seas,” said the statement.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to ASEAN centrality and ASEAN-led regional architecture that is open, transparent, rules-based and inclusive.

“Both ministers acknowledged the value of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ MeetingPlus (ADMM-Plus) and its Experts’ Working Groups as a means for confidence building and conflict prevention, as well as capacity building.”

“They noted the importance of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, the Zone of Peace, Freedom and Neutrality (ZOPFAN), and the Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon Free Zone (SEANWFZ),” the joint statement read.

The meeting marked several milestones including the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II when the Malaysia-Australia defence partnership was first forged.

Both ministers reaffirmed the importance of Operation Gateway which for more than 45 years has contributed to regional security.

“Australia looks forward to Malaysia hosting Exercise BERSAMA LIMA 2025, including the United Kingdom hosting an FPDA VVIP Day onboard HMS Prince of Wales on Sept 27, 2025.”

“The involvement of 5th generation assets in Exercise BERSAMA LIMA 2025, including Australia’s F-35 Lightning IIs, participating for a second year, demonstrates our shared commitment to regional security,” according to the joint statement.

The joint statement also mentioned Mohamed Khaled’s appreciation to Australia for supporting the infrastructure upgrade and runway refurbishment at the Royal Malaysian Air Force Butterworth Air Base. – Bernama