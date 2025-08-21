Poland confirms no airspace violations during Russian Ukraine strikes

WARSAW: Poland’s military command confirmed no violations of its airspace occurred during Russian missile strikes targeting Ukrainian territory on Thursday.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces announced the conclusion of Polish and allied aircraft operations following reduced threat levels from Russian aviation attacks.

“Due to the reduction in the level of threat from missile strikes by Russian aviation on Ukrainian territory, the operations of Polish and allied aviation in Polish airspace have been concluded,“ the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said on X.

Russian forces conducted combined drone and missile attacks targeting Ukraine’s western city of Lviv during the military operations.

Lviv’s regional governor reported one civilian death and two additional injuries resulting from the strikes on Ukrainian territory. – Reuters