KOTA KINABALU: A distribution project aimed at strengthening the 33 kV and 11 kV electricity grid here is completed with the implementation of the final phase, involving the Penampang Main Switch Station (SSU), which became operational at 3.56 pm yesterday.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said the RM22.4 million project is the second project under the Sabah Electricity Supply Special Project Team (PPKBES) to be completed this year.

According to him, the project aims to balance the load at the main electricity station in Kota Kinabalu, which involves the Main Input Substations (PMU) at Penampang and Kepayan, and the KKIA Main Distribution Substation (PPU).

“With the completion of this project, the duration of electricity supply disruptions can be reduced and the process of repairing electricity supply around Kota Kinabalu city will be faster and more orderly,“ he said in a post on Facebook today.

Fadillah also expressed his appreciation to all parties involved in making the project a success.