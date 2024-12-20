PETALING JAYA: Embattled social media influencer Kim Seri has denied fleeing to Japan following allegations of managing a fraudulent travel package.

In an Instagram story, yesterday, Kim Seri, whose real name is Seri Azlina, said she is ready and willing to cooperate with the authorities .

Her statement comes after numerous people lodged police reports with nearly half a million ringgit in losses in relation to her Kim Seri tour package scandal.

“I never intended to run to Japan, and I never planned to live in Japan. I am still in Korea.

“I am still here (in Korea) cooperating with any investigations conducted on me,“ she said in her Instagram story.

She also said that she has since created a WhatsApp group to facilitate refunds for customers who paid for travel packages scheduled for this month.

The Seoul-based Malaysian influencer recently issued a public apology and promised to refund customers affected by issues arising from her South Korea travel packages.

She has also pledged to settle the matter by or before Feb 1, 2025.

The case first emerged following a viral video of a woman who claimed to be cheated by Kim Seri.

In the video, the woman said she and her group were left stranded at the Incheon International Airport in South Korea because there were no flight tickets as promised by the influencer.

The woman also claimed that checks at the ticket counter revealed that her name and her fellow passengers’ names were not in the system.

However, the woman managed to return to Malaysia on Tuesday with the help of another individual.

Dang Wangi district police chief Asst Comm Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman reportedly confirmed receiving five reports related to the case. In total, over 40 police reports have lodged nationwide.