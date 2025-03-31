Embrace spirit of Aidilfitri, avoid disputes in society - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has called on all Malaysians to embrace the spirit and meaning of Syawal to further illuminate the values of harmony among the communities in the country.

He said the Aidilfitri celebration should be turned into a space and opportunity to strengthen relationships and forget disputes.

“Aidilfitri is the best space for us to strengthen relationships and set aside differences, forgive one another, create a harmonious environment and together build a MADANI nation that is filled with compassion and goodwill towards all Malaysians.

“I hope we can all take lessons and insights from the teachings of Ramadan that has just passed, and strive to continue to strengthen the unity of the people,” he said at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering at Istana Negara here today.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, hosted the gathering, which was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and the Cabinet Ministers.

More than 300 guests were present, including Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai as well as foreign dignitaries.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of National Unity K. Saraswathy said Malaysia, with its rich diversity of festivals from its multi-ethnic society, makes the country truly unique.

She said that through these festive celebrations, such as Aidifitri, society learns to respect each other’s religious beliefs and practices.

“Raya is not only celebrated by Muslims but also by all Malaysians. Many take the opportunity to visit their friends’ homes... even I am attending the Hari Raya celebration at the palace.

“Celebrations such as this serve as an important platform for us to strengthen the spirit of unity and harmony, besides allowing us to learn the cultures and way of life of other ethnic groups and religions,” she said.