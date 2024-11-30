Empower interaction and dialogue between religious groups, communities

KUALA LUMPUR: Adopt a proactive approach and implement strategies that empower interaction and dialogue between religious groups and communities, in order to build a harmonious and united Malaysian society, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said interaction and dialogue - two tools capable of bridging divides, fostering understanding and uniting people as one - serve as the foundation in a harmonious society, and without the two elements, mistrust festers, conflicts escalate and opportunities for unity diminish.

Aaron said in a harmonious society, interaction and dialogue enable people to appreciate diversity, address misunderstandings and unite in pursuit of common goals.

“Interaction is the thread that weaves together the diverse tapestry of our society. Dialogue, on the other hand, is the medium through which we articulate our values, resolve conflicts and chart a path toward collective progress.

“ One of the most significant barriers to meaningful interaction is polarisation. In recent times, societal divisions have been exacerbated by misinformation, prejudice and a lack of understanding of one another’s living experiences. Many people hesitate to engage in dialogue due to fear of judgment or rejection,“ he said.

Aaron said this in his speech when officiating the third International Interfaith Peace Conference (IIPC) organised by Allied Coordinating Committee of Islamic NGOs (ACCIN) here today.

He said technology has created echo chambers where individuals interact only with those who share their beliefs which stifles diverse perspectives and deepens societal divides.

“Moreover, digital divides leave marginalised communities without access to these platforms, further isolating them from meaningful discourse. Addressing these challenges requires us to promote digital literacy and encourage dialogue that transcends the virtual world into real-life interactions,“ he said.

As the Minister of National Unity, he pledged to intensify efforts toward building bridges across communities, however this is not a task for the government alone but a shared responsibility that requires every citizen, every community and every organisation to play their part.

The IIPC 2024 which is being organised for the third year in a row in Malaysia by ACCIN is very timely as it comes against the backdrop of the threat to world peace and ongoing oppression in many parts of world, in particular Palestine.

With the theme of ‘Essentiality of Interaction & Dialogue for a Truly Harmonious Society’, the conference brings together leaders and adherents of various faiths from various parts of the world to address important topic in the midst of a world full of turmoil.

Later, when asked whether Malaysia is ready to host a dialogue with Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church to promote dialogue between religions in this country, Aaron said the country is open to his visit.

“Yes, we are open to it,“ he said.