Encouraging response for PSN’s 2024 Science Excursion Programme

MARANG: The 2024 Rehlah Sains (Science Excursion) Programme organised by the National Science Centre (PSN) involving students from 43 Islamic and tahfiz schools on the East Coast has garnered an encouraging response.

Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry secretary-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim said the programme, held in Kelantan from Oct 16 to 23, drew 3,900 participants, while in Terengganu, over 1,000 students and teachers are now actively involved in the sessions.

“We are targeting a total of 5,000 participants across three East Coast states. Based on the current response, we are confident we will exceed this target.

“From our experience, students are always excited when we bring activities related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM),” he said after visiting the programme at Maahad Tahfiz Al-Quran Terengganu in Bukit Payong.

The Rehlah Sains Programme in Terengganu will run for two days, starting today, while the Pahang session is slated for today and Wednesday.

Aminuddin explained that the programme aims to engage religious and tahfiz students with STEM activities and expose them to the contributions of Islamic scholars to science and technology.

“We want students to understand that science has its origins in Islam, and it was Islam that popularised science and technology in the past.

“Therefore, through this programme, we hope students can see the connection between their religious studies and scientific knowledge. Many Quranic verses and hadiths provide foundational insights into science,” he said.

He added that the programme seeks to inspire Islamic school and tahfiz students to pursue careers in STEM fields, including artificial intelligence and robotics.