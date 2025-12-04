Encroachment, safety lapses linked to Putra Heights blast

PETALING JAYA: The gas pipeline explosion has brought to light serious safety lapses in the construction industry, particularly concerning encroachment into protected zones such as pipeline areas. Police have confirmed that excavation activity took place at the site prior to the explosion, which occurred on April 1.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s Faculty of Built Environment and Surveying dean Prof Dr Kherun Nita Ali said the core issue was not the design of the pipeline, but the alleged breach of safety boundaries.

“Carrying out construction works (allegedly) near the pipeline was a clear violation of safety protocols. The disaster was avoidable, and the failure to respect those boundaries lies at the heart of the explosion.”

Under the Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Act 2022 and Construction Work Design Management (CWDM) Regulations 2024, developers, designers and contractors are legally obligated to prioritise safety from the outset.

This includes preparing a Construction Design Management (CDM) plan and conducting a Design Risk Assessment (DRA) to mitigate risks posed by underground utilities, such as pipelines.

“If the principal designer had properly mapped out the underground pipelines, and the contractor had adhered to safe excavation practices, the incident could have been prevented,” she said, adding that a robust DRA process, which reviews design concepts and safety controls, would have flagged and prevented

the encroachment.

Kherun Nita said the CDM framework aims to identify foreseeable risks early and maintain safety throughout the construction phases.

“Prevention through design, or safe by design is a key principle that could have mitigated risks in this case.

“Failure to comply with safety protocols has left the developer, principal designer and contractor exposed to potential legal action.”

Kherun Nita noted resistance among industry professionals, particularly designers, who are often reluctant to take full responsibility for risks, contributing to lapses in safety measures.

“Reluctance is one of the main reasons safety protocols aren’t fully implemented,” she said, adding that the importance of collaboration and hazard identification early in the project planning can prevent disasters such as the pipeline fire.

“Proper procedures could have enabled the project team to adopt alternative construction methods that could have avoided the pipeline zone altogether,” she said.

Kherun Nita said the incident should serve as wake-up call for the industry to take safety more seriously and collaborate more effectively at every stage

of construction.

“Safety must begin at the design phase, with a focus on identifying and addressing risks long before construction starts.”

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan was reported to have said that authorities have identified the developer, contractor, subcontractor and workers involved in the excavation, which had stopped on March 30, a day before the tragedy.

Authorities added that two heavy machines, a backhoe and an excavator, were used to replace existing sewer pipes. Investigations also revealed that one heavy machine was buried in the crater that was formed following the explosion.