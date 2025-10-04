Engineer loses RM156,000 to investment scam

KUANTAN: An engineer lost RM156,000 after being duped by a non-existent investment syndicate.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 39-year-old victim claimed that he was lured into participating in the investment scheme, operated by a company known as ‘Perniagaan Bos’, in March 2022 because it promised high returns in a short time.

“The victim claimed he made 10 transactions totalling RM156,000 into a given bank account number between March 16 and June 9 of the same year.

He said the victim had taken a personal loan to invest in the scheme.

“However, he began to feel suspicious and realised he was being cheated when he was asked to make additional payments to obtain profits,” Yahaya said in a statement today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.