EPF studies monthly pension scheme under Malaysia’s 13MP plan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has acknowledged the government’s proposal under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) to introduce a monthly pension payout scheme for its members.

The agency confirmed the plan is under review, with decisions pending thorough consultations and alignment with members’ long-term financial security.

“Existing withdrawal mechanisms remain unchanged,“ EPF clarified in a statement today.

It emphasized that updates will be shared officially once finalized, urging members to rely on verified channels for information.

The 13MP document, released by the Economic Affairs Ministry, outlines plans to explore new retirement income structures.

These include splitting EPF contributions into two components: retirement savings and monthly pensions, aiming to bolster post-retirement financial stability. - Bernama