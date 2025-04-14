ERL commends police for swift action in cable theft case

PUTRAJAYA: Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) has commended the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for their swift and effective response in apprehending the suspects involved in a recent cable theft that disrupted Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Express and KLIA Transit services.

The rail operator added that the theft, which occurred on April 8 and 9, caused a major service disruption of both rail services along the ERL line.

“Thanks to the swift investigation and response by PDRM, the suspects believed to be responsible have now been captured,” ERL said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, ERL chief executive officer Noormah Mohd Noor praised the authorities for their rapid action and professionalism.

“We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to PDRM for their quick and effective action. Their professionalism and dedication have helped ensure that justice is served, and that the public can continue to have confidence in the safety of our services,” she said.

In response to the incident, ERL has immediately enhanced security measures of the affected areas, including deploying additional personnel to hotspot areas, increasing patrol frequency, and intensifying surveillance around critical infrastructure.

“In addition, ERL also provided shuttle bus services between Putrajaya and Cyberjaya Station – Salak Tinggi Station for the convenience of passengers during the incident period,” the rail operator added.

Three men were arrested in relation to the theft, according to a news report on Saturday (April 12).